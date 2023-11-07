Watch Now
Las Vegas Aviators tickets go on sale November 15

Aviators ballpark
Posted at 8:55 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 23:55:52-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Individual tickets for the 2024 Aviators season will go on sale next week.

The home opener is on Friday, March 29 against the Reno Aces, but the first chance to buy tickets is Wednesday, November 15 at noon on the Aviators Las Vegas website. ADA compliant seats will also be available at the site.

The 75-game season will have dynamic pricing for their individual game tickets, as follows:

Tickets starting at:

  • Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees
  • Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees
  • Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees
  • Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees
  • Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees
  • Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees
  • 4Topps Corner, Sec. 121: $55.00 + Fees
  • Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees
  • Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees
  • Club Seats: Sections 209-214, Rows 2-6: $50.00 + Fees
