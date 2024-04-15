Las Vegas Aviators changing name to 'Gamblers' for April 20 game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 20 the Las Vegas Aviators will have a new name (temporarily).

The "Las Vegas Gamblers" will pay homage to the spirit of the city under their alternate identity at the Las Vegas Ballpark this Saturday.

On April 20th step into the high-stakes world of the Las Vegas Gamblers! Join us for a night of homage to the spirit of Vegas! Experience the magic of the past and the excitement of the present with the Las Vegas Gamblers! 🎲✨ pic.twitter.com/L1M6QTCmtZ — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) April 15, 2024

"The city's history of explorers, railroad, mobsters, resorts, military, and entertainers, began with no guarantee of success. It was a risk not everyone would take. Celebrate the courageous spirit the people of Las Vegas embody. Our collective vision turned the city from a sleepy town to world-renowned," the team said in a post announcing the special night.



