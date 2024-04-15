Watch Now
Las Vegas Aviators changing name to 'Gamblers' for April 20 game

Posted at 3:02 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 18:02:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 20 the Las Vegas Aviators will have a new name (temporarily).

The "Las Vegas Gamblers" will pay homage to the spirit of the city under their alternate identity at the Las Vegas Ballpark this Saturday.

"The city's history of explorers, railroad, mobsters, resorts, military, and entertainers, began with no guarantee of success. It was a risk not everyone would take. Celebrate the courageous spirit the people of Las Vegas embody. Our collective vision turned the city from a sleepy town to world-renowned," the team said in a post announcing the special night.

  • Ticket information is HERE.
  • 'Gamblers' gear information is HERE.

