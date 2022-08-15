Las Vegas Arts District introduces free on-street parking during lunch hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Monday, metered on-street parking will be free in the 18b Las Vegas Arts District from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All on-street meters in the Arts District will be free within the bounds of Charleston Boulevard to the north, Commerce Street to the west, Third Street on the east and Oakey Boulevard to the south.

According to a news release, the program aims to provide free parking during typical lunch hours. For those who want to stay later than 1 p.m., the Flowbird app allows additional time to be purchased on the meter remotely with a license plate number and the name of the street where the vehicle is parked.

This program is being instituted on a trial basis and the city will evaluate its success before deciding when it will end.