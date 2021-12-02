Las Vegas-area high school student arrested after gun found in backpack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department says a high school student is facing charges with bringing a gun to campus.

A 17-year-old Sunrise Mountain High School student was arrested Wednesday and taken into custody after he was found with a handgun, according to police.

A campus officer at the school watched the student leave campus at around 11:30 a.m. and when the student returned that's when a search of the student's backpack was conducted and a .38 caliber handgun was found.

School administrators were immediately notified.

School district police say the student was taken into custody without incident and booked on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, minor in possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Tuesday, a 15-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in a Michigan high school shooting.