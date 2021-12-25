Las Vegas area grocery, convenience store 2021 holiday hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is a list of 2021 holiday hours for some of the most popular grocery stores in the Las Vegas area.

GROCERY STORES

Albertsons: Some locations will be closed all Christmas Day, while others will close between 5 and 9 p.m.

Costco: Closes Closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Sam's Club: Closed Christmas Day. Open New Year's Eve until 6 p.m. Closed on New Year's Day.

Smith's: Closed Christmas Day.

Trader Joe's: Closed Christmas Day. New Year's Eve until 5 p.m. Closed on New Year's Day.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: Closed Christmas Day.

Whole Foods Market: Closed Christmas Day.

Vons: Closed Christmas Day.

CONVENIENCE STORES

7-Eleven: Most 7-Elevens are open 24 hours, 7 days a week, including Christmas Day.

Circle K: Most locations are open 24/7 every day of the year.

CVS: Open limited hours on Christmas Day depending on location.

Walgreens: Locations will be open at varying hours based on location on Christmas and New Year's Day. Pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day.

Speedy Mart: Open Christmas and New Year's Day.

