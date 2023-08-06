Las Vegas apartment fire displaces more than 50 people, Red Cross officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 50 people are displaced after a valley apartment fire Saturday.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the apartment fire on S. Valley Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Desert Inn Road around 3:15 p.m.

Officials said eight apartments were affected by the fire, either damaging or destroying them. An additional eight apartments were evacuated.

The fire displaced 15 adults and 19 children. 17 residents were also assisted as their homes had no electricity and gas.

"Our dedicated volunteers are currently providing emotional support and addressing emergency needs for the families,” Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter. “Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the days and weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery guidance and support."

Officials said those displaced by the fire were offered temporary shelter, food, clothing, personal care items and financial support in some cases.

Red Cross says home fires are one of the most common disasters nationwide.

"Our trained Disaster Action Team volunteers provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and valuable information during times of crisis to help families begin to recover,” Flanigan said. “Last year alone, the Red Cross of Southern Nevada responded to nearly 300 home fires, aiding over 1,200 residents. Without the efforts of our volunteers, these families may not have received the assistance they so desperately needed."