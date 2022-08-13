Las Vegas animal shelter reduces adoption fees in August

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Ultimately we try to get them out the door with someone who's going to give them a second chance."

Scott Mcintyre has volunteered at Henderson Animal Care and Control for over 3 years.

"I pick up after the dogs, I exercise the dogs, I interact with the dogs."

This month, the shelter is hosting a special half-price adoption offering reduced fees, after a recent increase brought the shelter to over capacity.

Mcintyre says as a volunteer, it's harder to intimately care for each pet when the shelter is overflowing.

Danielle Harney, Animal Control Administrator, says July and August are usually the months when they see the highest number of pet surrenders, as kids return to school and parents become busy with work.

Mcintyre says for those looking to adopt, he has one piece of advice to avoid returning a pet to the shelter:

"The biggest thing I'd say is to make a lifestyle decision, get a dog, especially with an activity level and temperament level that matches the family."