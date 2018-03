LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - MARCH 19 UPDATE: Hearts Alive Village thrift store doubled in size and doubled their hours.

They now lease the space next door and opened it as a furniture store.

The thrift store will now be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in adopting either the dog or the cat featured in the video, contact Hearts Alive Village for more information.

Buddy the dog is about six-years-old. He was in the shelter for six months. He is good with big dogs but not good with cats. He has never been tested around small dogs.

Trey the cat is two-years-old. He has three legs because one of them had to be amputated after he was found in a backyard with his arm mangled.

ORIGINAL STORY: You can score a good deal and help a good cause at the same time.

A Las Vegas animal rescue group, Hearts Alive Village, opened a thrift store to raise money for their dogs and cats.

"All of the money that is raised here is going to go to save these little guys and pay off medical bills and things like that," said Sheryl Green with Hearts Alive Village.

The group has been collecting donations for weeks and has just about everything you could think of ranging from furniture to clothes to wine glasses and dog items.

"We have got everything you could possibly imagine."

The items do not have price tags. You just pay what you think makes sense.

"We're gonna see how that goes and hopefully people are very generous and want to help out," said Green.

The Hearts Alive Village thrift shop is located at 4275 W. Bell #6 near Tropicana and Arville.

Many local businesses made donations to help make the store opening possible including Home Depot, Lowes, and Watson Handyman and Home Repairs.