Las Vegas and Thomas and Mack transform into rodeo town ahead of NFR

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officially turns into rodeo town this week as thousands of cowboys and cowgirls arrive for this year's National Finals Rodeo. Vice President of Marketing for Las Vegas Events, Michael Mack, says the transformation will amaze rodeo fans.

"You go from a basketball arena for UNLV, and transform it and bring in 12 inches of dirt to transform the entire look and feel of the area inside and out," said Mack.

Two hundred additional staff members were hired to set up and operate the rodeo over the next ten days. Workers hauled in and dumped 2 thousand tons of dirt covering the arena floor.

As event employees hustle to finish the final touches before the start of the big show on Thursday. Hotels and casinos around the city are ready to show rodeo guests from all over the country a good time. Kenneth Myers and Jeff Bates are small-town rodeo operators from Victoria, Texas.

"We're hanging out and having a good time," Bates said.

They've been nominated seven times and hope to bring home a win this year.

"I haven't been able to sleep the last few nights dreaming about winning the award," said Myers.

Mack says he expects this year's NFR to be bigger and better than ever.

"Every year, we're looking to do something new. but what does change is what happens on the dirt. All the cowboys competing for the championship. what continues to involve is the city during those ten days and how the hotels become involved and how they roll out the red carpet for the rodeo fans."