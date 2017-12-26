Las Vegas ambulance company gives seniors free rides home for Christmas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas ambulance company stepped up Monday to give seniors living with disabilities the gift of family.

American Medical Response (AMR) gave free rides to dozens of people in assisted living facilities.

Nancy Lee took advantage of the offer to visit with her sister, Johnetta Braxton.

Both of them use wheelchairs, making it difficult for them to see each other as often as they'd like.

The transportation service normally would have cost more than $150.

"I felt like a little kid waiting on gifts," Lee said. "It's happy. I'm happy."

AMR also provided the free rides on Thanksgiving.