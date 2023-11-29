Las Vegas airport touts record month, creeps closer to yearly record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport set a record for passenger traffic in October, according to a news release from the Clark County Department of Aviation.

Las Vegas's main airport serviced 5.47 million arriving and departing passengers last month, an increase of nearly 6% over the figure for October 2022.

Through the first 10 months of 2023, the airport has tallied just under 48 million passengers, which is up about 10% from the first 10 months of 2022. Helping the surge was an increase in international travelers, according to the airport's data.

In October, the airport counted more than 315,000 international passengers, a jump of more than 10% from the same month last year.

In 2022, the airport set an all-time record while counting 52.6 million passengers. So far this year, Harry Reid International is on pace to shatter that mark.