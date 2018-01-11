Las Vegas airport sees record ridesharing, taxi traffic ahead of CES

A record number of people were picked up from McCarran International Airport Monday, ahead of CES' first day Tuesday.

The airport tweeted that there were 11,465 Uber and Lyft pickups and 18,413 taxi pickups on Monday, adding up to 29,878 -- a single-day combined record for the two modes of transportation.

For Uber and Lyft, the previous record was 10,262 on Nov. 26, 2017, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.