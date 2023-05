LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An airport passenger is behind bars after Las Vegas police said he made 'concerning comments' at Harry Reid International Airport.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Thursday around 1 p.m.

Officers said they were notified due to an irate passenger who had made those statements concerning his luggage after he missed his flight.

As of Thursday night, no further details have been released by the department.