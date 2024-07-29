Las Vegas airport has third-busiest month ever in June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport welcomed over five million passengers in June, making it the third-busiest month in the facility's history.

In a news release, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Monday morning that just over five million arriving and departing passengers came through the airport last month.

Through the first six month so 2024, the airport has counted nearly 29 million passengers, up nearly 3% from the same period in 2023.

International passenger count was up 14% in June when compared to June 2023. The airport counted just over 321,000 international travelers last month.

Harry Reid International welcomed 57.6 million passengers in 2023, a record for the airport, and is expected to shatter that record in 2024.

