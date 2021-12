LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas actress is taking what she learned at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts to the big screen.

Brenna Marie Narayan stars in "Red Notice" which Netflix is calling its most-watched movie of all time.

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

Brenna hopes her career will motivate little girls to chase their dreams.

