Las Vegas 51s giving away Vegas Golden Knights jerseys on Hometown Heroes Night

The Las Vegas 51s will be giving away Vegas Golden Knights baseball jerseys before the baseball game Sept. 1 to the first 2,500 fans through the gates.



Sept. 1 is also Hometown Heroes Night, which will honor the heroes and victims of 1 October.



The 51s will host a preliminary GUNS AND HOSES SOFTBALL GAME at 5 p.m., pitting local police agencies against local firefighters. All ticket holders will be able to come inside and watch the first responder showdown, and then stay for the rest of the festivities.



At 5 p.m., there will be a static display of emergency service and patrol vehicles parked in front of Cashman Field for attendees to tour and learn about the types of vehicles and technology used to keep our community safe.



In addition, the 51s organization will conduct a special pre-game ceremony dedicated to recognize, support and to thank our emergency service providers including the police, fire and emergency medical providers of Southern Nevada.



A 7-game homestand will make the final games in Cashman Field history for Triple-A professional baseball. Las Vegas will host Tacoma in a three-game series Aug. 28-30 and a four-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from Aug. 31 – Sept. 3. All games are at 7:05 p.m. except for Labor Day at 12:05 p.m.



Aug. 30 is Budweiser Dollar Beer Night and there will be a spectacular fireworks show, presented by Findlay Toyota, on Aug. 31.



Vegas Supports Vegas! ⚾️🏒✨



Support your hometown team #LV51s in their final homestand at Cashman Field.



Tuesday, Aug 28 - Monday, Sep 3

Sat: VGK Baseball Jersey Giveaway



Details: https://t.co/Lwe0xfbfNy pic.twitter.com/k3wRCx0xlP — Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) August 26, 2018