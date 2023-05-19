Las Vegas 4-year-old involved in near fatal crash exceeding doctors' recovery expectations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been more than a year since 4-year-old Camila Astorga was involved in a near fatal crash at Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard on February 12, 2022.

Parents Laura Avila and Oscar Astorga are still emotional remembering that day.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare to feel like their child's time is running out," said Avila.

Camila was apparently playing with a friend nearby when she was in between a truck and a trailer, her parents said.

"She was probably hiding under the trailer," said Astorga. "We're guessing they moved and the hitch had hit her."

Her parents said she lost part of her brain and doctors feared she would never be able to speak again. But her recovery has been nothing short of a miracle.

"She started walking within two months," said Astorga. "She's also starting to speak very, very well. She's saying a lot of words. Her recovery is great and it's a miracle."

Camila was one of more than 20 of UMC's trauma and burn survivors who came to Caesar's Palace Friday to celebrate their recovery journeys.

UMC CEO Mason Van Howeling said stories like Camila's inspire hope and show the critical need for trauma centers.

"They are pillars of our community," said Van Howeling. "Important infrastructure. A lot of our patients wouldn't be here without the trusted team at UMC.

Camila's parents said her future is looking bright. She has one surgery anticipated soon and they hope it is the last.

"The fact that she's even talking without having part of her brain surpasses a lot of things," said Avila. "She's a miracle honestly."

This is the first year UMC's trauma and burn survivor celebration has been in person since the pandemic.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman spoke at the celebration.