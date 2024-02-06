Las Vegas 18-year-old linked to attempted murder through Instagram activity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas 18-year-old has been arrested for attempted murder, with the help of evidence found on his Instagram account.

The case traces back to June 2023 when police arrived to the scene where callers described a shooting had taken place. They say they found a trail of blood where witnesses said a Hispanic male was stumbling and saying he had been shot.

Family members transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital and neighbors said a male suspect fled the scene, leaving his phone behind in the chaos. Further investigation. from the phone and neighbor's Ring cameras lead police to video and photos from the incident at 9:58 p.m. on June 13.

When police arrived to the hospital to interview the victim they say he was uncooperative in answering questions, also noting he had nine gunshot wounds, unclear of how many were entrance or exit wounds—police records indicate there were reports of four shots fired.

The victim lost his eye as a result of one of the shots.

In a newly released police report, details emerged including that the incident appeared to be a robbery attempt related to purchase of a ghost gun.

During interview processes, police say the suspect, Mikeem Davis, admitted to using the 9mm gun found at the scene to fire two shots in self defense.

Fast forward to January 4, 2024 and police investigation have lead to a witness and a lineup of suspects. Police say Davis was immediately spotted from the photo lineup. Police made the arrest on January 8.

Davis now faces the following charges:



Attempted Murder

Battery with a deadly weapon

Robbery with a deadly weapon

During the course of the investigation, police were granted several warrants to search the phone, including social media communications and iCloud evidence linking Davis to the gun and crime.