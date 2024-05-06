Las Vegas 18-year-old dies in Sand Hollow State Park

ST. GEORGE, UT (KTNV) — An 18-year-old from Las Vegas is dead following a swimming accident at a state park outside of St. George, Utah over the weekend.

A group of friends were out swimming in the park area south of Zion National Park when Christian Jeffrey Fisher's friends saw him struggle and eventually go underwater at about 2:30 p.m. on May 4.

The friends rushed to shore and called the authorities, noticing the young man did not resurface.

First responders pronounced him dead, finding his body after a two-hour search. He was not wearing a life jacket during the incident.

Local authorities offered condolences to the Fisher family, friends and wider community—including the Washington County Sheriff's Office Search and REscue and Washington County Dive Teams.

"With the recreation season now underway, outdoor recreators should work diligently to prioritize safety. Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return. Checking weather conditions and water temperatures is also vital. Pack appropriate gear for your activity and stay hydrated while outdoors," said a representative with the Utah Department of Natural Resources.