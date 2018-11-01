Largest student farmers market happening in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Clark County Government Center will host the largest student farmers market on Nov. 8 with 400 students from 40 schools participating.

The Green Our Planet’s Biannual Student Farmers Market.will be held in the amphitheater at the downtown Las Vegas facility located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Everyone is invited to attend and the free event that will from 10 a.m. to noon.

Students will run the market themselves, selling school garden-grown fruits, vegetables and herbs as well as crafts, according to the county.

The event is presented in partnership with County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who has partnered with various local schools to create their own community gardens.