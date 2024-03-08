Largest Spring Job Fair in Las Vegas draws thousands seeking employment opportunities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For those seeking new employment, Friday was the day as the state’s largest Spring Job Fair returned to the valley.

Nearly 4,000 job seekers had the opportunity to connect face-to-face with over 130 employers. Hosted by Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and Jim Gibson in collaboration with EmployNV Business Hub, the event provided a prime opportunity for job seekers, with over 20,000 jobs available.

Career coaches from the EmployNV Career Hub were also present, assisting job seekers in creating resumes and preparing for interviews.

“There are countless job opportunities. There are over 20,000 jobs coming here today in search of a person, just like there will be thousands of people in search of a job. We’ve learned how to do these [job fairs]. This will be like a well-oiled machine,” Commissioner Gibson said.

“There are employers from every facet of life, from the Strip and beyond. So if you want a job or just see what’s out there, come on down,” Commissioner Segerblom added.

The spring job fair stands as the largest of its kind in the state.