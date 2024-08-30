Large transformer fire under control near Boulder City, no injuries reported

UPDATE | Aug. 29, 9:18 p.m.

Boulder City said the transformer fire at the Mead Substation is under control through a joint effort between Boulder City FD and Henderson FD.

The city said residents may experience smoke from the fire, but only residents with respiratory issues and concerns should use caution when outdoors.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large transformer fire is burning at I-11 and mile marker nine near Boulder City, according to the city manager's office.

WATCH | Video submitted by viewer David Simpson of the transformer fire

The city said no injuries have been reported, but they anticipate the fire to be burning for quite some time.

Authorities said to avoid the area.