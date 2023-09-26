Clark County firefighters investigate large fire that broke out in southwest valley office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out in a two-story office building in the southwest valley on Tuesday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, firefighters came across the fire at 4795 S Sandhill Rd around 3:23 a.m. on their way back from a previous call. A second alarm response was signaled, and additional units were dispatched to the scene.

While units began fighting the fire from the exterior, crews that entered the building discovered heavy smoke conditions and fire on the first and second floors, as well as in the attic and mansard.

Firefighters determined that the fire was spreading laterally and compromising the building's structural integrity and immediately evacuated the building of all personnel. Upon exit, firefighters observed the roof begin to fail and collapse on multiple sides.

Currently, most of the fire has been extinguished, though the scene is still considered active while crews continue sweeping for smaller fires.

Fire investigators have initiated an investigation at the scene, though damage estimates are cause are still undetermined. Firefighters also did not report any injuries to personnel or civilians.

In all, 10 engines, three trucks, four rescues, three battalion chiefs, and one air resource unit responded to this fire for a total of 68 personnel.