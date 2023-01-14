Large fire breaks out in vacant building near central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large fire has broken out at a vacant building in the central Las Vegas valley on Saturday afternoon.

Clark County Fire Department has confirmed that a three-alarm fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. on 2975 E Sahara Avenue, which is a vacant building that used to be a K-Mart.

Currently, CCFD crews are on the scene in a "defensive position" with 27 units from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, CCFD and North Las Vegas Fire, according to CCFD Public Information Officer, Jace Radke.

RTC of Southern Nevada has reported that Sahara Avenue is closed in both directions from McLeod Street to Eastern Avenue. Drivers are advised to find and use other routes.

