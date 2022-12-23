Lane restrictions and road closures to affect North Fort Apache Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Tuesday, December 27, 2022, through the end of January 2023, construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District's Centennial Reservoir project will cause lane restrictions and road closures on North Fort Apache Road in Las Vegas.

The work performed by contractor MMC, Inc. will affect northbound and southbound travel on North Fort Apache Road north and south of West Centennial Parkway.

Periodic lane restrictions and road closures will take place Mondays from 7:00 a.m. until Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. The roads will be fully open outside these hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use North Durango Drive or North Hualapai Way for northbound and southbound travel.