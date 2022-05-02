Watch
Lane reductions on Las Vegas Strip as crews tear down NFL Draft stage

Those who work on the Las Vegas Strip should prepare for lane reductions through May 6.
Posted at 7:55 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 11:12:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — That’s a wrap! The 2022 NFL Draft is over in Las Vegas.

May 1 through May 6, crews will work on tearing down the Draft Experience and NFL Draft stage. As a result, lane reductions and traffic cones may lead to slowdowns on the Las Vegas Strip.

Through Friday, the right-hand turn lane on eastbound Flamingo Road to turn south onto Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed. For 24 hours a day, you’ll see the two lanes in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino closed.

From 6 am to 5 p.m., a third southbound lane of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed off.

NFL Draft Lane Reductions (2).png

