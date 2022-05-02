Lane reductions on Las Vegas Strip as crews tear down NFL Draft stage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — That’s a wrap! The 2022 NFL Draft is over in Las Vegas.

May 1 through May 6, crews will work on tearing down the Draft Experience and NFL Draft stage. As a result, lane reductions and traffic cones may lead to slowdowns on the Las Vegas Strip.

Through Friday, the right-hand turn lane on eastbound Flamingo Road to turn south onto Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed. For 24 hours a day, you’ll see the two lanes in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino closed.

From 6 am to 5 p.m., a third southbound lane of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed off.