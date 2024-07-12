Lane/ramp restrictions next week for US 95/Charleston project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect to see lane and ramp restrictions next week on U.S. 95 (I-515) as the Charleston project nears completion.
The ramp and lane restrictions begin Monday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the next day.
The Nevada Department of Transportation is restricting various ramps and lanes for the entire week, ending on Friday.
8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 15
- Charleston Blvd on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed
- Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 off-ramp to Eastern Ave. closed
- Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between Pecos Rd. and Eastern Ave.
- East and westbound Charleston Blvd reduced to one lane between Sacramento Dr. to Honolulu St.
8:00 p.m. Monday, July 15 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16
- Northbound I-515/U.S.95 reduced to one lane from Wyoming Ave. to Eastern Ave.
- Southbound I-515/U.S.95 reduced to one lane between Eastern Ave. to Wyoming Ave.
- East and westbound Charleston Blvd reduced to one lane between Sacramento Dr. to Honolulu St.
8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17
- Charleston Blvd. on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed
- Charleston Blvd. on-ramp to southbound I-515 closed
- Northbound I-515/U.S.95 off-ramp to Eastern Ave. closed
- Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between Pecos Rd. and 28th St.
- Southbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Charleston to Wyoming Ave.
- East and westbound Charleston Blvd. reduced to one lane
8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18
- Charleston Blvd on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed
- Northbound I-515/U.S.95 off-ramp to Eastern Ave. closed
- Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Mojave Rd. to 28th St.
- East and westbound Charleston Blvd. reduced to one lane
8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, July 19
- Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Mojave Rd. to 28th St.
- Southbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Pecos Rd. to Stewart Ave.
The I-515/Charleston project began construction in August 2022 and is slated to finish this month.
Check NDOT's website for the latest information.