Lane/ramp restrictions next week for US 95/Charleston project

As the project nears completion this summer, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane restrictions next week
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 12, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect to see lane and ramp restrictions next week on U.S. 95 (I-515) as the Charleston project nears completion.

The ramp and lane restrictions begin Monday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the next day.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is restricting various ramps and lanes for the entire week, ending on Friday.

8:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 15

  • Charleston Blvd on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed
  • Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 off-ramp to Eastern Ave. closed
  • Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between Pecos Rd. and Eastern Ave.
  • East and westbound Charleston Blvd reduced to one lane between Sacramento Dr. to Honolulu St.

8:00 p.m. Monday, July 15 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16

  • Northbound I-515/U.S.95 reduced to one lane from Wyoming Ave. to Eastern Ave.
  • Southbound I-515/U.S.95 reduced to one lane between Eastern Ave. to Wyoming Ave.
  • East and westbound Charleston Blvd reduced to one lane between Sacramento Dr. to Honolulu St.

8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17

  • Charleston Blvd. on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed
  • Charleston Blvd. on-ramp to southbound I-515 closed
  • Northbound I-515/U.S.95 off-ramp to Eastern Ave. closed
  • Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between Pecos Rd. and 28th St.
  • Southbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Charleston to Wyoming Ave.
  • East and westbound Charleston Blvd. reduced to one lane

8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18

  • Charleston Blvd on-ramp to northbound I-515/U.S. 95 closed
  • Northbound I-515/U.S.95 off-ramp to Eastern Ave. closed
  • Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Mojave Rd. to 28th St.
  • East and westbound Charleston Blvd. reduced to one lane

8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, July 19

  • Northbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Mojave Rd. to 28th St.
  • Southbound I-515/U.S. 95 reduced to one lane from Pecos Rd. to Stewart Ave.

The I-515/Charleston project began construction in August 2022 and is slated to finish this month.
Check NDOT's website for the latest information.

