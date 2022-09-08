Landlord arrested for open murder after running over tenant Nye County Sheriff's say

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — One 70-year-old property owner was arrested for open murder after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office says he ran over his tenant.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded and found a dead man that was drug to the location they found the body.

Investigators identified the body as 66-year-old Frank Brink. The investigators followed a trail of blood to an address on Mary Lou.

The owner of the address on Mary Lou was determined to be 70-year-old William Stanley. Investigators say Stanley and Brink were in a landlord/tenant relationship before getting into an argument with one another.

According to investigators Stanley run over Brink with his car at the property before dragging him to the location deputies found the body.

NCSO deputies say Stanley was arrested for open murder and booked into the Nye County Detention Center with no bail.