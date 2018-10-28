LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas magician Lance Burton will be the official Grand Marshal of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Dec. 1.

Burton has performed more than 15,000 shows over the last 30 years, including headlining at the Hacienda and Monte Carlo hotel-casinos.

He is widely considered by his peers to be one of the greatest stage magicians of the past century.

“I am thrilled to be this year’s Grand Marshal at Opportunity Village’s Las Vegas Great Santa Run,” said Burton. “I can’t wait to see the thousands of faces supporting this honorable cause.”

Burton toured OV’s Ralph & Betty Engelstad Campus on Oct. 25 and performed a few of his famous tricks to an audience.

The Santa Run has grown to be one of the city's favorite fundraisers and new to the 2018 version will be additional live entertainment after the race along with food trucks and vendor booths.

The event raises funds and awareness for Opportunity Village’s programs and services, which provide opportunities and support to almost 2,000 Southern Nevada adults with disabilities and their families, according to the company.

Packages are available with registration open for the LV Santa Run here.