Lake Mead to move toward "mostly cashless" system in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead officials announced plans on Wednesday for the park to go "mostly cashless" by 2024.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, guests can only use electronic card payments for entrance, lake use, and campground fees.

Additionally, entrance stations will continue selling passes but will no longer accept cash for payment. Concession operations at marinas, hotels, and stores will still accept cash or electronic card payments.

The transition to a cashless fee system aligns Lake Mead with 29 other National Park Service locations, such as Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, and the Petrified Forest. Officials say the new process will be "more efficient" and "cost-effective."

Guests can also reserve campgrounds in advance, though they will be first-come, first-served and are only accessible online at recreation.gov.

Officials say fees collected will be used for trash removal, road and facility maintenance and repairs, trail refurbishment, accessibility improvements, and more.