Lake Mead park rangers search for body after witness provides tip, body recovered

(KTNV) — National Park Service rangers said that they recovered a body after a tip from a witness Sunday afternoon.

Park rangers received a report of a missing woman on Lake Mohave within Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday.

Around 7 p.m., park rangers said that a witness reported to 911 of a 39-year-old woman who went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina. The victim was reported not wearing a personal floatation device.

Park rangers responded on the scene and initiated search and rescue efforts in the area until 12:00 a.m. Rangers resumed recovery efforts on Sunday, with assistance from Mohave County dive personnel.

The victim’s body was recovered at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Mohave County Medical Examiner has been contacted.

No further information has been provided yet from park rangers.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area strongly advises visitors to wear Coast Guard approved personal floatation devices when on the lake. Weather conditions on the water can change unexpectedly. Wearing a life jacket in and around water saves lives. For more information on swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area please visit: nps.gov.