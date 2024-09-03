Watch Now
Lake Mead officials urging safety after teenager drowns over Labor Day weekend

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Officials are again urging safety after a person drowned at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area over the holiday weekend.

According to park officials, rangers and the Boulder City Fire Department responded to a report of a 19-year-old man who waded into deep water and fell off a shelf in the area of Nelson's Landing.

The victim was unresponsive by the time a good Samaritan was able to rescue him from the water. CPR was performed but the victim was not resuscitated. Park officials said the victim was not wearing a life vest.

Park officials are reminding the public that cliff jumping at Nelson's Landing is prohibited. They also remind visitors that personal flotation devices are required on Lake Mohave and strongly encouraged on Lake Mead. For those who do not have a personal device, there are life jacket loaner stations throughout the park for visitors to use.

Staying safe at Lake Mead

