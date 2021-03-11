Lake Mead National Recreation Area burning vegetation in planned burned

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area will be burning piles of vegetation as a fuel reduction measure on approximately four acres located just off Northshore Road three miles west of Stewart’s Point and about 9 miles north of Echo Bay.

The excess dried vegetation/fuels are piles of excess branches, leaves and palm fronds remaining after a habitat restoration project by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Resources Management group.

Smoke may be visible to travelers on Northshore Road and visitors to Overton and Echo Bay. The burning should be active for one day followed by daily patrols monitoring the area for the next seven days to ensure the project met the desired outcome and is free of any hot spots.

Rogers Springs Parking lot is closed from 6 a.m. today until 7 p.m. on March 12 as a safety measure for visitors.

The pre-planned prescribed fire was ignited after fire managers determined that the weather, including temperature, wind direction and speed and humidity were at the right conditions for the safe and effective use of fire to reduce the excess vegetation/fuels.

Firefighters assigned to the project include Lake Mead National Recreation Area firefighters and engines and Resource Management personnel, and a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wildland firefighting engine and crew.

