Lake Mead Mohave Adventures encourages visitors to plan ahead for summer

This summer, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures encourages guests to plan ahead if they intend to enjoy its marina destinations within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Demand for outdoor recreation, including boating, kayaking and camping, continues at unprecedented levels and is expected to continue through the 2021 vacation season.

Featuring six distinctive locations, each offering a startling contrast of desert and water, mountains and canyons, primitive backcountry and busy marinas, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures offers an abundance of recreational activities and space to enjoy Lake Mead, which offers an ample opportunity for exhilarating boating, houseboating, kayaking and personal watercraft adventures this summer.

To make the most of your time at Lake Mead this summer, follow these tips:

Guests planning to visit popular destinations within an hour’s drive of Las Vegas, such as Willow Beach Marina & Campground on the Colorado River and Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina on crystal-clear Lake Mohave, are encouraged to arrive as early as possible. Capacity and parking spaces are limited at each location; the National Park Service entrance stations will turn guests away once each lot is full. Beyond the popular waterfront activities such as boating, fishing and kayaking, RV sites are offered at both locations. In addition, Willow Beach offers scenic tent camping.

Reservations are not required but are highly encouraged to reserve RV or tent camping spaces.

For visitors looking for a less-crowded atmosphere, Temple Bar Resort & Marina offers a memorable way to experience the best Lake Mead has to offer. Located on the Arizona shoreline of the lake, Temple Bar remains a hidden gem, acclaimed for its tranquil waters, excellent fishing and camping—all set amidst a breathtaking desert landscape. This part of Lake Mead provides one of the most spectacular locations to see giant monolith rock formations such as Napoleon’s Tomb, Mushroom Rock and The Temple virtually rising from the lake.

This eastern Lake Mead operation includes a full-service marina, restaurant overlooking the lake, convenience store, lake view motel, fishing cabins, dry storage, ski boat rentals and RV sites.

While boat rentals and ample recreational activities will still be available at Callville Bay Marina this summer, guests should note the marina operations will be affected temporarily due to relocation of docks to accommodate changing water levels. This change may increase wait times for boat launches. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early or visit less frequented locations such as Temple Bar Resort & Marina.

For more information on the status of boat launch destinations and marina facilities, visit their website.