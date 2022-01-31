Lady Gaga adds additional shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Superstar Lady Gaga says she will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas this spring.

Lady Gaga will perform her critically acclaimed Lady Gaga and Jazz Piano show over nine dates beginning April 14.

Representatives say the show celebrates her love of the "Great American Songbook" in addition to her Grammy Award-nominated collaborative album with Tony Bennett "Love For Sale."

Gaga has released the following April – May 2022 dates:

Thursday, April 14

Saturday, April 16

Sunday, April 17

Thursday, April 21

Saturday, April 23

Sunday, April 24

Thursday, April 28

Saturday, April 30

Sunday, May 1

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. PST along with other ticket options starting before for select groups.

Gaga has amassed 37 million global album sales making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.