Labubus take on Las Vegas: How a local shop supplies social media’s favorite figurine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You might know Las Vegas as Sin City, but some might call it by a different name: Labubu heaven.

Labubus are one of the most popular collectibles of the year — not just for their “so ugly it’s cute” looks, but for their exclusivity.

Toy expert Steve Johnston weighs in on Labubu-mania in Las Vegas.

They were initially introduced in 2015, but it wasn’t until 2023 that they became a household name thanks to social media influence. Two years later, Labubus are a global sensation – making it harder to get your hands on them.

Unless, of course, you’re in Las Vegas.

The city is home to two of the few Pop Mart stores that exist in the United States, located at the Fashion Show Mall and Miracle Mile Shops — with another set to open in Downtown Summerlin on July 12. As the official retailer of the figurines, Pop Mart is a convenient place to find authentic Labubu merchandise – but not the only one.

What is Las Vegas' role in Labubu-mania?

Local shops, such as One Of Us Comics in Henderson, have picked up on the world’s Labubu obsession – and began keeping them in stock.

I spoke to Steve Johnston, the owner (and History Pawn Stars’ toy expert), about how his store caters to the Labubu-obsessed.

“I’ve been doing this for so long… you see these trends come along, and when I saw this coming I’m like, okay, this is gonna have some life, it’s gonna last for a while… so I dove all-in on it and started getting us about a month ago now, to where we carry every blind box that they offer as far as the main ones… in stock every day," Johnston said."

But with the demand for Labubus astronomically high, Johnston acknowledged that keeping them in stock could be challenging.

“We continue to do our best to source it. Like, it’s not easy," he shared.

But to Johnston, it's well worth it. “The reason it’s been great for our business is for us as a small comic book store, it is bringing eyes to the store that would not have normally found us or looked for us," he shared, "We plan to sustain it for quite some time.”

Nationwide demand, satisfied locally

The demand, according to Johnston, comes from all over. “I’m two doors down from a nail salon, and three doors down from a hair salon… so I put a big Labubu sticker on our front door," he shared.

But it's not just Vegas locals in the area hoping to get their hands on the coveted toy.

Just today, Johnston said an employee was approached by a woman who had traveled all the way from Pahrump in search of the viral monsters. And she's not the only one who made the journey.

“We’ve had a small handful of people from California that have come in,” Johnston said. He also shared that his store’s close proximity to the airport attracted a number of tourists as well. While that’s pretty standard for Las Vegas stores to be visited by tourists, Johnston said the viral toys set One Of Us Comics in Henderson apart.

“The difference is, is that with the Labubus, people are coming here and trying to find who has them they can buy them from, because they’re coming from maybe a small market, maybe they’re coming from somewhere that Pop Mart doesn’t have a store at all.”

He estimated that tourists contributed to a 5-7% uptick in business – but credits families as a strong driving force behind Labubu sales in the area.

ohnston says parents often bring in their daughters in search of Labubus, sometimes even bringing in siblings in search of comics or collectible cards, making Labubu-mania a family event. “It’s very fun to see,” Johnston shared, “I love being able to service something in my community.”

What makes this one of the most desirable collectibles?

Two elements: fashion and novelty.

These popular Labubus are often sold as bag charms, making color a major player. Consumers are after Labubus that match their aesthetics, because they will be showcased alongside their purses or bags, according to Johnston, which earns them the title of fashion item as well as collectible toy.

But fashion goes hand in hand with novelty. These toys are often sold in “blind boxes,” packaged so consumers are surprised with a random toy design every time. The concept is so popular, Labubu fanatics have begun filming their “unboxings” and sharing them on social media to reveal what they get.

Because consumers never know what color Labubu they’re going to end up with, they often purchase more over time to ensure they end up with the color of their choice. And of course, the blind boxes give fans the chance to unbox ultra-rare Labubus — making the chase more exciting, according to Johnston.

But at the end of the day, it's nothing Johnston hasn't seen before.

“What’s funny is that, you know, we see this all the time. When Funko Pop, like, really took off, was kind of under the same parameters. And that is, when you get Japanese art and vinyl toys or designer toys paired together, that has always been a win-win in the world of toy collectibles," he said.