KTNV 13 Action News earns 9 regional Emmy nominations

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Posted at 5:40 PM, May 02, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV 13 Action News earned 9 National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences - Pacific Southwest Regional Emmy Award nominations with various newscasts earning recognition. The nominations included: Newscast – Evening – Larger Markets Las Vegas Loses a Legend, Alex Wiles, Emily Antuna, Rudy Garcia, Nancy Gonzales, Daniel Koop, Trenae Williams, Tricia Kean, KTNV Journalistic Enterprise Darcy Spears Composite, Darcy Spears, KTNV-TV Breaking News-Multiple Reports Unrest in Las Vegas: Night Three, Danny Chebanenko, Kalyna Astrinos, Jackie Kostek, MatthewMunro, Rudy Garcia, Ross DiMattei, Astrid Mendez, Jason Dinant, Joyce Lupiani, KTNV Investigative-News-Single Report/ Multiple Reports Get Out of Jail Free, Darcy Spears, KTNV-TV Crime-News Cold Case Unit could be put on ice, Darcy Spears, Kean Bauman, KTNV-TV Politics/Government – News America Divided, Alicia Pattillo, KTNV Military – News Veteran’s Voice: the Las Vegas military community, Leah Pezzetti, KTNV Promotion – News Promotion – Campaign KTNV: Good Morning Las Vegas Music & Team Campaign, Jenny Dolph, Larry Watzman, Darko Nikolich, Ramiro Cabrera, Ernesto Morales, KTNV-TV Talent – Anchor – News Where’s My Co-Anchor?, Kalyna Astrinos, KTNV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.