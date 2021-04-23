Watch
Know Your Rights: What to do when pulled over by police, approached by ICE, felon voting restoration

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 10:22 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 02:02:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials hosted a "Know Your Rights" town hall Thursday night to address what rights Las Vegas area residents have if they are pulled over by police and immigrant rights for those approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

They also discussed the restoration of voting rights after a felony conviction.

"We want people to realize that you have rights," said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom during the event. "Feel free to speak up, don't just sit back and let somebody bully you."

"Truthfully, we have a huge undocumented community here in Las Vegas that is the heart and blood of Las Vegas," he said. "And we want them to realize they're part of the system, too."

The town hall was presented by Segerblom, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, the Clark County Public Defender’s Office and the UNLV Immigration Clinic.

