Knights fans U'Knight' at local watch party for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights gear could be seen all across the Las Vegas valley on Saturday as the Knights took on the Florida Panthers inside T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights made their return appearance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in their 6-year franchise history.

Dozens of fans gathered at a watch party at Tailgate Social inside Palace Station.

Manager David Williams said their business has held watch parties before, but this one was extra special.

"The camaraderie with everyone showing up and having fun. And they're choosing us to do that and we love it," said Williams. "We've been Golden Knights fans for a long time. The whole city has. We've needed them at a crystal time and here we are today years later. Look at how we succeeded."

Vegas born in 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights last made the Stanley Cup Final in their freshman season. Reaching the final for a second time is an impressive feat, according to locals like Cody Fulwiler.

"When I was growing up, it wasn't here," said Fulwiler. "I was playing hockey and we had the Vegas Thunder and the international hockey league. But to actually have the NHL and the Stanley Cup, it's incredible."

Thousands of fans also tailgated outside Toshiba Plaza, watching the game from a jumbotron.

Now with Game One in the books, the Knights are off to a solid start for the final series.

Game Two kicks off Monday Night inside T-Mobile Arena. Tailgate Social will continue to host watch parties throughout the series.