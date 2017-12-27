Kmart gives mom refund for "new" scooter that turns out to be used

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Miranda Ziemkowksi couldn't believe it. The one thing her 9-year-old son, Arieus, really wanted for Christmas turned out to be a rusty hunk metal. "I got him an electric scooter," Ziemkowksi said. “It appeared like they repackaged it really nicely so you couldn't even notice."

Ziemkowski, a single mom who works two jobs, last Friday went to a Kmart to pick the scooter up she had bought on layaway to put it under the tree in time for Christmas.

She thinks she buys a brand new red and black scooter. When Arieus opened up the box to take out his gift, he got a big let-down. "He sees a pink and white scooter that looked like it had been used maybe at least a year," Ziemkowski said.

Ziemkowski posted her disappointment on Facebook. “The tires were worn. There's rust on it, paint chipped off," Ziemkowski said.

Arieus attempted to put on a happy face. “I tried to smile but I was faking my smile," Arieus said.

Ziemkowski took the scooter back to the store. "They were about as shocked as I was," she said. Kmart politely gave back her money with no hassle. "I got a full refund."

