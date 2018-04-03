Kitchen fire displaces 6 in Henderson

A kitchen fire caused by unattended cooking at a Henderson home Monday evening displaced six people and caused $60,000 in damage.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Constitution Avenue, near Burkholder Boulevard and Major Avenue, at about 7 p.m.

The first arriving engine crew observed a fire in the front room and kitchen of a one-story single family residence. Firefighters organized an offensive fire attack and suppressed the main body of the fire through a window, then entered the house and extinguished the fire.

A male resident was treated and released at the scene for an arm injury. There were no injuries to firefighters.

Three adults and three children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to unattended cooking on the stove. The total estimated loss is valued at $60,000.