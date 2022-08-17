King of Rock & Roll remembered 45 years after death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On the 45th death anniversary of the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley, his step-brother David Stanley reminisces on the times they shared.

In a 13 Action News exclusive interview, Stanley talks about the many times he and Presley traveled to Las Vegas to perform at the Westgate Hotel (then the Las Vegas Hilton) which is famously known as the "house that Elvis built."

While he shares joyful memories, he also describes how difficult this day is for him, as he was there that day Presley took his last breath.

“Lisa Marie [Presley] walked in and said uncle David, daddy’s sick," said Stanley, "I said 'Is he okay?' and she said 'He's asleep on the bathroom floor and cant wake up.”

Stanley says he still remembers the day he met Presley and him welcoming Stanley and his siblings to the Presley family.

“I remember the great guy, who picked me up and gave me a hug and welcomed me into his family,” said Stanley.

To even recalling dropping out of high school at 16 to join Presley on tour.

Now, 45 years later, Stanley says he wants fans to remember his older brother as he saw him.

“He was a man that trusted the lord, he had tremendous faith," said Stanley.

Gordon Prouty, with the Westgate Hotel & Casino, says this day along with Presley's birthday is when the hotel sees thousands of fans.

"Many come from all over to see where the King performed," said Prouty.

With the hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators, many wedding chapels, and statues all over Las Vegas, the King of Rock & Roll is a huge part of Las Vegas culture.