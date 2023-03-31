Kids with disabilities raise money for fitness center selling pizzas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local pizza parlor and a fitness center that caters to persons with disabilities are teaming up to throw and pizza party and fundraiser. Dozens of children with disabilities are cooking pizzas at Brooklyn’s Best Pizza and Pasta on Friday. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the pizzas they sell will go toward the Ability Center of Southern Nevada, a gym specifically designed for people with disabilities.

“Inclusion is a big part of this community and we want to make our members feel included in life and society,” said Chris Salas, founder of the Ability Center.

The Ability Center’s mission is to empower, enhance, and increase the natural ability of those with physical, mental, and developmental disabilities. Salas, also known as “Coach Chris” said he met Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta owner Joey Gonzalez at the gym, and they decided to throw the Pizza for a Purpose event for the kids to learn valuable skills.

“This is a great opportunity to help the community,” Gonzalez said. “As a father myself, I love kids and I want to help them.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that in 2022, 21.3 percent of persons with a disability were employed, which is up from 19.1 percent in 2021. The agency found that more businesses are giving people with disabilities more opportunities, and they’re exposing them to activities, like making a pizza, that will give them the confidence and skills to become independent individuals.

“Bringing them into the pizza shop and participating in the process here and actually celebrating them is what we’re all about,” Salas said.

On Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ability Center members will cook pizzas, but Brooklyn’s Best will continue the fundraiser all day. The restaurant is located at 241 W Charleston Blvd, Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV. To learn more about The Ability Center of Southern Nevada and donate to help empower more people with individuals, visit AbilityCenterNV.org.