Kevin McMahill sworn in as new sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County's new sheriff will be sworn in Monday morning.

Kevin McMahill succeeds Governor-elect Joe Lombardo as the top cop at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

McMahill rose to the rank of undersheriff in his three-decade career with LVMPD before he retired in 2020.

An invitation-only swearing-in ceremony at the Blind Center for Nevada begins at 11 a.m. McMahill will address the community at an open house following the ceremony, scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.