Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Kevin McMahill sworn in as new sheriff of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Kevin McMahill
Kevin McMahill - File
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 13:10:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County's new sheriff will be sworn in Monday morning.

Kevin McMahill succeeds Governor-elect Joe Lombardo as the top cop at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

McMahill rose to the rank of undersheriff in his three-decade career with LVMPD before he retired in 2020.

An invitation-only swearing-in ceremony at the Blind Center for Nevada begins at 11 a.m. McMahill will address the community at an open house following the ceremony, scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH