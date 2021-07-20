Kevin McMahill, former LVMPD undersheriff, officially running for sheriff's office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill announced he is officially running to be the next Clark County sheriff.

In 2014, McMahill was appointed by former Sheriff Doug Gillespie in that role and continued under current Sheriff Joe Lombardo until he retired from the department in December 2020 after a nearly three-decade career.

“I strongly endorse Kevin McMahill. I know the qualities it takes to do this job, lead the department and keep our community safe. Kevin is an outstanding crime fighter and empathetic leader who builds consensus and leads with accountability. He has served our department with distinction over the course of his decorated career and no one is more prepared to be our next sheriff," Lombardo said of McMahill, according to a press release.

McMahill worked on many high-profile events within the Las Vegas community, including the 1 October shooting and the civil unrest which swept across the country last year.

“Serving the citizens of Clark County and working alongside the best-trained police officers in our country has been one of the highest honors in my life," McMahill said.

McMahill, 53, remains active in the community, according to Tuesday's news release, and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University.

More information is available here and the election will be in 2022.