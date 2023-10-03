Kesha to bring "Only Love" Tour to Palms in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the summer release of her latest album, "Gag Order," Kesha has announced The "Only Love" Tour.

The tour will be making a stop in Las Vegas at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at $49.95 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Artist fans will receive access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. PT. Club Serrano members and Live Nation and Pearl Concert Theater customers will receive access to a presale running Thursday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.