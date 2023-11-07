Katy Perry concludes 'PLAY' residency with 80th show at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Katy Perry took her final bow on the Resorts World Theatre stage this past Saturday to close out her "PLAY" residency.

Perry's show would see the Resort World Theatre's 200-foot stage evolve into a playful wonderland, featuring toys, bugs, and even a talking N95 mask. The final show would see Perry receive a standing ovation as colorful balloons and blue butterfly confetti showered the crowd.

“I want to say thank you first and foremost to my whole cast and crew, and there are over 100 of us working on this show for two years. This show would have never have happened without my teammates at AEG, Direct Management, Squared Division, Baz Halpin, Silent House, and Kris Pooley,” said Perry.

She continued, "To my fans, what a wonderful celebration this has been. I have loved the energy and the creativity you bring to every era, without you, there would be no PLAY. Thank you for taking me on this journey.”

Perry even took a moment to welcome superfan Renato Salazar — who has been to all 80 shows — on stage. According to a press release, Salazar would hold up his phone with the show number for Katy to call out during each show.

Salazar, who Perry considered part of the crew, was thanked with a special gift of a crew shirt, a laminate, and a signed program.

Perry also took a moment to thank her daughter, Daisy, who was in the audience alongside Perry's husband, Orlando Bloom.

“I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again,” said Perry tearfully. So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free. Cause never forget, love is and will always be the key.”