Katy Perry adds shows to Las Vegas residency 2022 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency “Katy Perry: PLAY” is adding additional show dates in 2022.

Officials say due to demand tickets for 16 new shows will go on sale on Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. PST.

The new show dates going on sale are:

May 2022: 27, 28, 29

June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

July 2022: 29, 30

August 2022: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Previously announced “Katy Perry: PLAY” show dates that are currently on sale include:

March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

Perry's residency has been embraced by fans and has already sold out several opening nights, according to show representatives.

The superstar will also return to “American Idol” as a co-judge this year kicking off Feb. 27 for its 20th year.