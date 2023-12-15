Kanye West's 'Vultures' album release party in Las Vegas disbanded by Metro

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police disbanded hundreds of people who gathered for an "album release party" hosted by Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The event was a celebration of the upcoming release of West's newest album, "Vultures," and happened at 13850 S Decatur Boulevard in the area of Sloan, according to a flyer for the event. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the event was disbanded due to the promoter of the event being unable to produce a license when asked by officers.

"Officers assisted the country with dispersing 200 - 300 people at the unlicensed event," Metro told Channel 13.

The event's flyer said prices for admission and access to a live stream of the event started around $2000.