Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas on July 3 for 'America’s Back Together' tour

Julio Cortez/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Kamala Harris
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:34:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to Las Vegas ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to a White House media advisory, Harris will travel to Las Vegas on July 3 as part of the administration’s nationwide “America’s Back Together” tour.

The tour is to celebrate the country’s progress against the virus, according to the White House.

Monday's advisory did not release any further immediate information on the vice president's visit information.

