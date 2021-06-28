Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas on July 3 for 'America’s Back Together' tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to travel to Las Vegas ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to a White House media advisory, Harris will travel to Las Vegas on July 3 as part of the administration’s nationwide “America’s Back Together” tour.

The tour is to celebrate the country’s progress against the virus, according to the White House.

Monday's advisory did not release any further immediate information on the vice president's visit information.

